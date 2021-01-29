Oelwein elementary students grades PK-4 accepted the Great Kindness Challenge this past week, performing acts of kindness. They shared some of their “warm fuzzy feelings” from the week, as compiled with the gracious assistance of teachers, led by elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter.
Students dressed up for themed days, one of which was “Never Too Old to Be Kind.”
“I liked dressing up like a 100-year-old, because it helped me remember that you can be kind even if you are 100,” said second-grader Emmit.
They made valentines for schoolmates.
“It was fun to make a Valentine card for someone, because it will make someone else feel happy,” said second-grader Briella.
“We made Valentine cards for people we might not know, but it was good to make them anyway,” added second-grader Damon.
Students made posters appreciating school staff.
“I made a poster for Ms. Voigt, and that made me happy because I did something kind for somebody else,” said second-grader Joppy.
Sometimes the best warm fuzzies are the unexpected ones.
“I didn’t have anyone to play with and I was about to cry,” said third-grader Dylan W. “Then a classmate offered to play with me. It made me feel good again.”
“I invited another student to play with us on the playground,” said third-grader Gunner W. “It makes me feel good to include others when we play.”
It can be something as simple as a compliment.
“Yesterday, Cooper told me he liked my tie I was wearing,” said third-grader Will E. “That made me feel happy because he complimented it.” Will added: “Mr. Yessak complimented me on looking sharp yesterday in my suit. This made me feel handsome.”
Or sharing a privilege.
“Yesterday, I let LaRiah and Jaxx go ahead of me in line for lunch,” said third-grader Nevaeh.
“This made me feel very happy because it shows others that I want them to be happy.” She was also happy that a classmate, Will, picked up her water bottle.
“Yesterday, I also let LeiLyn go ahead of me in the lunch line,” added third-grader Cooper.
Sometimes it’s as simple as seeing a smile from a loved one.
“Today, Mr. Yessak showed me a picture of my brother with his teacher (Mrs. Yessak),” said Sophia, grade three. “This made me feel happy because he had a big smile on his face.”