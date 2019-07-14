DENVER — After an early struggle on both sides of the ball, the Jesup baseball team bounced back in the later innings to take a 9-1 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg in the Class 2A District 9 first-round game Saturday at Johnson Field.
Starting pitcher Brodie Kresser had issues on the mound, but his lead-off solo home run in the third inning helped spark the offense. Reliever Cale Nolan then held the Falcons scoreless the rest of the way to get the victory after the J-Hawks scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Head coach Bruce Wall liked the way his team responded from the third inning onward.
“We were kind of disappointed when we couldn’t push runs across when we had second and third with no outs in both the first and second innings,” Wall said. “Everybody contributed today.”
Kresser had issues finding the strike zone during his three innings, especially in the opening frame. Ben Ogle started with a walk then stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Zack Mead. Following a shallow fly ball and a strike out, Riley Oberhauser also got a free pass, and then Hudson Morris drove home Ogle with a single to left to give A-P (9-17) the 1-0 lead.
The J-Hawks (10-13) had an opportunity to dent the scoreboard in the bottom half. Cade Nolan reached on a fielding error by second baseman Garrett Hempen, and then went to third on a single by Kresser. The starting hurler then stole second, but Falcon pitcher Aaron Price struck out the next three to end the threat.
Kresser walked the bases loaded in the second, but a pair of fly outs and a force at third base kept the Falcons off the board. However, the J-Hawks had a base-running mistake in the bottom of the frame. Josh Johnson was caught in a run-down between third and home when he couldn't get the jump on a ball that got away from the catcher, and then a couple of fly outs ended the rally.
Kresser then walked the first batter he faced in the third, and Hudson Morris singled to center, but the J-Hawk pitcher recorded a strikeout and two flyouts to keep the A-P lead at 1-0. That allowed him to come up to belt an 0-1 offering from Price approximately 340 feet to left field to knot the game.
“We needed something to jumpstart us,” Wall said of the homer. “He hit that ball really, really well. It’s one of those you hit a line drive, find a gap, and that one found its way out of the ballpark.”
The J-Hawks then took over the lead in the fourth and added on from there. Heath Wyant had an RBI single down the third-base line to bring home Josh Johnson to untie the game. After Gavin Nolan singled to left, a fly out and Kresser got hit to load the bases, Brendon Seibert laced one into left to score Wyant and Gavin Nolan to make the score 4-1 after four.
In the fifth, Cole Oberbroeckling led off with a double, and Johnson brought him home with a single. After a popout, Wyant continued the string with a single, followed by a Gavin Nolan RBI knock and a Code Nolan two-run single to increase the advantage to 8-1.
Then in the sixth, Oberbroeckling reached second on a throwing error and Johnson walked. After a popout to right and an infield fly, Gavin Nolan hit an infield single to load the bases. Cade Nolan then walked to bring home Oberbroeckling to cap the scoring.
Wall liked the way his team started to string together hits and walks at the plate.
“We ran the bases a lot more aggressively there, too,” he said. “As the game wore on, I think we got more confident and a bit more aggressive.”
Kresser allowed just two hits and one earned run on the mound, but he walked six Falcons and struck out two. Cade Nolan came on in the fourth and didn’t allow an A-P runner past first base, just three walks without a hit and fanned one Falcon. Mead also cut down one would-be base-stealer.
Wall said Kresser, who threw 63 pitches on the day, struggled to find the zone, which is why Cade Nolan was called on to finish it out.
“Cade did a wonderful job up there of stepping up and shutting them down,” Wall said. “That’s exactly what we needed. We were giving them too many opportunities in those first couple of innings, and Cade did a good job of limiting their opportunities to score.”
Cade Nolan also was one of the leaders at the plate. He was 1-4 with three RBIs, while Kresser was 2-5 with the homer, Gavin Nolan was 3-3 with a hit by pitch, two runs scored and one driven in, Wyant was 2-4 with an RBI and scored a pair, and Johnson was 2-2, crossing the dish twice and bringing in one.
Taking the loss for A-P was Price. He had two stints on the mound in the game, combining for 4⅓ innings, six hits, four runs, three earned, two walks and three strikeouts.
The J-Hawks will next head to Troy Mills to face North Linn (35-5), the top seed in the district, in Tuesday’s District 9 semifinal. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. or 30 minutes following the first game between Denver, who won Saturday’s nightcap over Sumner-Fredericksburg, 9-2, and Waterloo Columbus, which starts at 5 p.m.
Wall expects his team to compete against a “great baseball team.”
“We know that North Linn is a quality baseball club that have been in the state tournament several years in a row now,” he said. “I don’t know who they’re going to throw, but we’ve just got to come out and play and do our best, and we’ll see where everything falls.”