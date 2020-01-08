CONRAD — The Jesup girls basketball team expanded its winning streak to three with a 53-39 win on the road against BCLUW.
The game was tied at 24 at the half, but a 16-6 third quarter pushed the game out of reach for the Comets.
Individual and team statistics were not available by presstime Wednesday.
Jesup is now 4-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League East and 7-3 overall. BCLUW is 2-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League West and 7-4 overall.
UP NEXT
Jesup travels to Union Community for a 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 10 | 14 | 16 | 13 | —53
BCLUW | 9 | 15 | 6 | 9 | — 39