Oct. 13, 1934 — June 27, 2021
LAKE WORTH, FL — James Cole Doty, age 86, died on June 27, 2021, in Lake Worth, FL.
Jim was born and raised at 25 North Frederick and graduated from Oelwein High School. His love for his hometown was great and he kept in touch with many of his close friends all his life.
Jim was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his Catholic faith for the majority of his life. He enjoyed birding, calligraphy, and following any of his grandchildren’s endeavors. He was a veteran of the United States Army. His family and friends will always remember him for his wonderful sense of humor, his generous heart, and his deep faith.
Jim is survived by his children Kathryn, Carolyn, Sharon and Matthew, as well as their spouses, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret and Gresdna. He is preceded in death by his wife Flossie Lou Doty, his parents, James W. and Gresdna W. Doty and his son James.
Visitation will be at Del Lago Chapel, Lake Worth Beach today, July 1 at 10 a.m. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church, Wellington, followed by interment at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL. Arrangements by All County Funeral Home, Lake Worth Beach.