Janell Bradley, R-Wadena, will continue to represent Fayette County as a supervisor for what will be her second four-year term after voters chose her over Jon Bushaw, I-Oelwein, nearly two to one, 6,290 to 3,207.
Precincts were all reporting but results are unofficial until canvassed by the board of supervisors in the coming days.
When she was first elected supervisor a little over three years ago in the November 2016 general election, Bradley parlayed her background as a small business owner into the role of local government leadership and community service.
“As a journalist for more than 30 years, my experience attending city council and Fayette County Supervisor meetings gave me familiarity for the many hats a county supervisor wears,” she said.
In addition to having served as Board Chair of the three-member Board of Supervisors in 2019, she is Vice Chair this year. Bradley also chairs the RPA-1 Transportation Policy Board. RPA-1 includes the counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek and the public agencies and local governments with jurisdictions therein. She also serves on the following boards and commissions: Fayette County Solid Waste (and its finance committee); Resource Conservation and Development, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission Revolving Loan Fund, River Bluffs Scenic Byways, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, Scenic Byways of Iowa Foundation, Prairie View Advisory, Heartland Insurance (alternate trustee), Fayette County Conference Board and Highway 150 Corridor Enhancement.
Bradley told the Fayette County Newspapers the past three-and-a-half years as a county supervisor have been rewarding, she enjoys the work and responsibilities and has the energy and desire to continue serving Fayette County residents.
Bushaw, who owns Jon’s Barbershop in Oelwein, challenged her.
Bushaw said he spent several years as a city council member and has been a small business owner for over 20 years.
“The combination of the knowledge of local government and knowing how to run a business is something that is needed at the county level,” he told the Fayette County newspapers. “I see a substantial number of customers each week, which leads to a lot of candid conversations about what they’re happy with in Fayette County, and what they would like to see improved.
