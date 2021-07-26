Janet Wissler is perhaps one of the most recognized persons in the Oelwein community, and among the most modest. For all of her accomplishments from the Oelwein Jayceettes to the Lions Club and Grace United Methodist Church, she simply answers compliments with, “They asked for help and I answered.”
Janet has been selected as Iowan for the Day at the Iowa State Fair next month. She will serve in that honor on Wednesday, Aug. 18, beginning with a recognition ceremony on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage at noon. She is among the 10 Iowans chosen from nominations received to serve during the 10 days of the State Fair. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, each Iowan for the Day receives a cash prize, Grandstand and State Fair admission tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart and VIP parking on the Fairgrounds.
“I feel very honored, of course, but also surprised. There are a lot that do more than I do that could also be nominated,” Janet said.
In nominating Janet, Sue Johnson and Marybeth Jaggard wrote that she “could have been nominated for this honor every year for the past 40 years — her community service is tireless. Where there is a need, she ACTS.”
Janet retired from First National Bank in 1998 after 26 years. But she claims she hadn’t thought about what she was going to do when she quit working. She became a Mary Kay sales representative and continues in that capacity today. Janet also became a “career volunteer.”
Initiating and implementing countless projects in the community, Janet also enthusiastically supports others’ ideas.
Approaching 30 years as a member of the Lions Club, Janet has held every major office in the organization including District Governor, and has traveled internationally to support Lion causes and projects. During her time as a Lion, the community has been enriched by a large community garden provided free to anyone to grow food, plantings to welcome people to Oelwein, and a walk-through to main street with benches, tables, and flowers.
According to Johnson and Jaggard’s research, Janet’s outreach in the community has included collecting books to give children at Old Tyme Christmas, leading a group that provides recipes, cookbooks and food samples to Food Bank recipients, and delivered food to shut-ins with the Meals on Wheels program. She serves her church, Grace United Methodist, in every capacity from treasurer “for life,” to recruitment and kitchen duty for all funeral lunches.
Janet is also no stranger to the Iowa State Fair, having been a State Fair volunteer for 15 years, serving in the information booth. While she no longer serves in that capacity, she goes every year to volunteer at the Lions Club booth.
Janet and her family moved to Oelwein from Atlantic, Iowa in 1964. She has three daughters Cindy Miller, Kathy Thomas and Nancy Kuhrt, son Tim (who died in 1983), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with special friend Cecil “Perk” Shannon.
“A heart of gold and nerves of steel — what a combination,” her nominators wrote. Janet can be seen on her daily walks through neighborhood with a large plastic bag in hand, as she stops to pick up litter along her way. Not only is she a terrific community volunteer, but she also inspires others to act as well.
“I have always needed to keep busy, so why not do things that help the community and the world – that part through the Lions Club,” Janet said. One would never guess this octogenarian is 84!
“I like to do things and if I can help in some way, I will,” she said. She also challenges others to come forward and assume leadership roles and volunteer positions in the community.
“Someone is going to have to take over for us old people someday,” she laughed.