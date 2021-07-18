JESUP — A three-run third inning propelled Jesup to the Class 2A District 8 championship on Saturday.
The J-Hawks (26-3) defeated Waukon (15-16), 3-2, in Jesup and will take on Denver (17-16) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Wartburg College with a State Tournament trip on the line.
Junior third baseman Nate Cagley led Jesup batters by hitting two singles and driving in two runs.
Junior left fielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert drove in one run on a sacrifice.
Senior pitcher Brodie Kresser, senior second baseman Gavin Nolan and junior centerfielder Parker McHone each scored once.
Kresser collected the win by striking out nine batters, walking one and scattering six hits over seven innings. He was charged with only one earned run.
Waukon scored one run in the third inning and one in the fifth.
Denver won the Class 2A District 7 championship on Saturday over Dike-New Hartford (23-10), 12-2.
During the regular season, Jesup defeated Denver twice, 15-1 and 13-7 in Denver.