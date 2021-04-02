CONRAD — Jesup placed 4th as a team and Wapsie Valley was 6th on Thursday at the Comet Boys Early Bird Invitational at BCLUW High School.
Jesup scored 74 team points with Parker McHone leading the way scoring 24 team points by taking first in long jump, second in the 110-meter high hurdles and third in the 400-meter low hurdles. Carson Lienau, scored 20 points by winning shot put and discus. He set a school record in the shot-put with a throw of 50-7.5 and is second all time at Jesup with a throw of 160-1 in the discus.
Wapsie Valley scored 59 team points with Traeton and Trevor Sauerbrei leading the way with 10 points apiece. Senior Trevor Sauerbrei placed first in the 400-meter dash in 52.42 seconds. Freshman Traeton Sauerbrei scored points by placing second in the 100-meter dash in 11.21 seconds and fifth in the long jump at 18-06.5.