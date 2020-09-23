DENVER – The Jesup varsity girls cross country team took first and the boys second on Monday at the 2020 Denver Invitational at Willow Run Country Club.
“Last night was a great night to race,” said Jesup head coach Nick Green. “We saw a lot of awesome things from grades 7-12.”
Junior Amanda Treptow; ranked 5th in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, won the girls race with a time of 20:20.50.
Jesup junior Nolan Evans won the boys race with a time of 17:49.46. His teammate, junior Kile Rottinghaus was second (18:11.89) They finished ahead of two ranked runners from Denver — senior Aiden Dolan, who is 24th in Class 2A, and Josh Terrill, who is 30th. Terrill was third and Dolan placed sixth.
“The big thing we are stressing to our runners at this point in the season is competing and knowing who you are competing agains,” Green said. “We need to continue to recognize our competition so we know which spots we need and which positions to go after. If we can continue to improve in this area we will continue to have fun nights like last night.”
In the girls varsity race, Jesup, which is ranked third in Class 2A, placed first with 45 points, followed by Dike-New Hartford (46), Denver (46), Union Community (111) and Oelwein (111). Wapsie Valley and Columbus Catholic did not place as teams.
In the boys race, second-ranked Denver took first with 30 points, followed by 15th-ranked Jesup (54), Dike-New Hartford (90), Oelwein (90), Columbus Catholic (104) and Union Community (162). Wapsie Valley did not place because they didn’t have enough runners for a full squad.
Freshman Clare Wright was Jesup’s second-highest finisher in the varsity girls race, placing fourth at (21:08.10). Junior Natalie O’Connor was seventh (21:58.10), junior Sydney Thoma 17th (22:58), Mckenna Albert 18th (23:13.6), junior Maddie Tomson 21st (23:57), and junior Marlee DeVore 22nd (23:58.9)
For the Jesup boys, junior Logan Zuck was eighth (18:39.32), junior Casey Alferink 21st (20:09.53), sophomore Kyle Wilson 22nd (20:18.25), junior Silas Wehrspan 24th (20:47.26), and freshman Ayden Gonzalez 27th (20:54.20).
Green added that the middle school girls ran a very strong race upfront, while the middle school boys won the meet. The JV girls placed second and had the individual winner (Mara Moore) and the JV boys placed top 5.
UP NEXT: Jesup will run at home at the Jesup Golf and Country Club on Sept. 29. The start time is 4:15 p.m.