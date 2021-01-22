MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Payton Ruckdaschel of Jesup attained academic recognition with inclusion on the fall dean's list. Payton is enrolled in the School of Education at UW-Madison.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list," but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."