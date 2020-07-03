GUTTENBERG — While Jesup held Clayton Ridge to only three runs on four hits, J-Hawks batters feasted Thursday night on Eagles pitching, scoring 16 runs on seven hits while drawing 13 walks. Six J-Hawks were also hit by pitches.
Junior Gavin Nolan and senior Cole Oberbroeckling were offensive leaders for the J-Hawks. Nolan was 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Oberbroeckling had one hit, walked once, was hit by pitches twice, scored two runs and pushed across three RBI.
Like Nolan, Junior Brodie Kresser got on base each time he batted. He singled once, was hit by a pitch once and walked three times. He scored five runs.
Eighth-grader Jack Miller scored three runs, sophomore Carson Lieneau scored two and sophomore Marker McHone and senior Nick Gutierrez each scored one.
The J-Hawks stole nine bases, with Kresser leading the way with three.
Sophomore pitcher Brody Clark-Hurlbert worked four innings for the win. He allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on three hits, four walks, two hit batsmen, and he struck out two. McHone pitched one inning and struck out one while allowing one hit.
The J-Hawks improved to 4-4 and face Wapsie Valley tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Fairbank.
SCORING BY INNING
Jesup 3 3 3 4 3 0 0 — 16
CL Ridge 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3