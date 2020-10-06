A Jesup Community School District bus driver has been charged with operating while intoxicated following an investigation into an incident that occurred on a rural bus route a month ago.
James Dale Stockwell, 62, of Jesup, turned himself in to Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday morning, Oct. 6. Deputies charged Stockwell with operating while intoxicated/drugged, serious misdemeanor, and 16 counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor, along with a traffic citation for unsafe backing.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the 2800 block of Benson/Shady Grove Avenue, south of Jesup. The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that some students aboard a Jesup school bus had contacted parents saying their bus driver was having difficulty operating the bus in a safe manner. Concerned for the safety of the children and well-being of the bus driver, one parent was able to keep the bus at a bus stop, while Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched.
The bus driver was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo for medical evaluation, and an investigation was initiated following statements and observations noted at the scene by law enforcement.
Ultimately, test results ruled out a possible medical episode and criminal charges were filed in concluding the investigation.
No injuries were reported in this incident and the Jesup School District was in full cooperation during the investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene were the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Ambulance Service and Brandon Fire Department.
Stockwell was held in the Buchanan County Jail to await an initial appearance before a magistrate.