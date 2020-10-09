It’s a staple of northeast Iowa; a right of passage for many youth to grow up in the area. Now, after 33 years in the business, Jewel’s Skate Country is closing its doors.
“I am definitely going to miss the people,” said Don Jewel, who has owned and operated the skating rink since 1987. “It might not really hit me until everything is moved out, but it has been my life for many years so it’s going to me a little emotional.”
Jewel, a native of Olympia, Washington, moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, in the late 1980s and learned of a new skate facility being built near Decorah. A passionate skater already, he and a group of friends traveled south to check it out.
“The building was built by Adrian Strand, but it was far from completed the first time we came down to see it,” explained Jewel. “I met Adrian and he was pretty impressed with my skating skills, so he offered to pay me to come down to skate and teach lessons regularly. I had to decline at the time because it was much too far of a commute on a regular basis.”
Jewel, however, continued to frequent the establishment and later on began managing the skate rink.
“At that point, I believe I had even invested some of my own money to get it up and running,” he continued.
Unfortunately, the owner was unable to continue making payments on the property and the bank seized it back. Jewel was able to work out an agreement to rent the rink from them and continue operating it.
“I then moved to Calmar and waited for the bank to go to auction,” continued the longtime owner. “Unfortunately, someone else was able to get it at auction and had intentions of using it to store corn.”
Jewel went on to say that he pleaded with the owner not to do that, as the building would not hold up to the weight of corn.
“I don’t think it was until he found out that I was paying high rent on the building that he decided to go a different route,” laughed Jewel. “But after seven months of renting it out, he didn’t make a single ... payment so the bank again took it back.”
It was the second time that the rink went to auction that Jewel was finally able to purchase the building and the rest was history.
“I purchased some buses to help get more skaters out here easier,” said Jewel. “I also began an Amish taxi business, which I will continue to operate. We have several vans that we will use to provide cross country transportation for Amish.”
Jewel also used the large facility as an event center, hosting circuses, banquets, and even an event for former president Bill Clinton.
“Because I’m a skater myself, my favorite thing about owning the rink has been having my own skating area just downstairs,” said Jewel, who has resided in the upstairs portion of the facility since acquiring it. “Not many people can say that they have a skate rink in their basement – especially one with as nice of a view as I have out here.”
Over the years, the skating business saw many ups and downs, but one of the most difficult times has been the recent COVID-19 outbreak and the many guidelines associated with it.
“Skating in general isn’t nearly as popular as it was back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but we would still see a lot of youth come in through school field trips as well as some families,” said Jewel. “There have been a few families that I have seen three generations of out here. That should be enough to tell me that I’ve been doing it a long, long time.”
Jewel went on to say that while he’ll miss the people more than anything, he will also miss the ability to throw on a pair of skates anytime he felt like it and skate.
“I would skate every time we were open,” he elaborated. “For one, it made it much easier to get around the building and manage the front door, music, and concession area. For two, I just really enjoy skating.”
Jewel noted that in the future, he will have to travel several hours in one direction or another to skate.
As Jewel continues to clean up the building and move out all of his equipment, he is happy to be able to look back at all of the memories that were made in the building.
“I just want to thank everyone for over 30 years of business,” he closed. “I will miss you all very much!”
Jewel noted that the property has already been sold, but he is unable to disclose the future plans for the facility at this time.