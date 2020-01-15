Four new twists on classic ring styles are trending in the local wedding jewelry market, says local bench jeweler Chad Benter.
As the traditional staple, rings remain the most popular form of wedding jewelry, surpassing earrings, necklaces and so on.
Benter is the third generation in his family to own and operate Van Denover Jewelry in Oelwein. He took over from his parents, Dean and Linda Benter, on July 1, 2019.
He has heard more requests for shaped diamonds — such as emerald cut (based on a rounded rectangle), marquis shaped (a symmetrical almond shape), and pear (teardrop) shaped diamonds — than for traditional rounds and princess (square) cuts.
Rose gold, which is an alloy of gold, copper and one white metal such as nickel, silver or palladium, has been extremely popular, as has white gold with hints of rose gold.
The biggest trend is lab-grown diamonds, such as the brand Benter carries, Eco Brilliance. Lab-grown diamonds are known to have a smaller carbon footprint compared to their mine-ripened counterparts, as well as a smaller price tag.
"Lab-grown diamonds are genuine diamonds, they’re just not grown the traditional way. And they do have less of a pricetag," Benter said.
"A lot of people haven’t heard of them before when I’ve talked about them with customers.
"I'm able to sell a three-quarters karat lab-grown for price of a half-karat regular, or even bigger than that. It's definitely a viable option [economically and] for the customer who’s looking for that environmentally safer option
"Traditionally, diamonds are mined, and these are grown in a lab, recreated exactly the same way as when Mother Nature did it. If you can grow it in a laboratory and not disturb all the earth’s elements, it’s always a good thing in my opinion,” he said.
Another trend is for custom-made pieces.
"We’re getting away from the traditional styles-selling [as] each customer wants something unique," Benter said.
"We're able to take an element of each ring you like and go beyond that and make it exactly the ring you had in mind.”
It begins with a sketch, then a three-dimensional computer-aided design is rendered to size, and revised. The design process only takes two to three weeks at the maximum, faster if need be.
"[Having] it made to your finger size, it’s one more little aspect of no cuts in the ring," he said.
Custom pieces begin at $799.
"If we don’t have any particular thing in there, we have overnight shipping with all our diamond dealers," Benter said. "With almost 60 years [operating], we have made a lot of connections here in the store. We know everybody in the jewelry industry.”
Last year, a couple of customers chose to swap in a colored gemstone in a wedding ring instead of the traditional diamond.
"We did a pretty set for a gentleman and his [fiancée], an amethyst set in rose gold," Benter said. "It was really neat when it was done, definitely not traditional."
Van Denover Jewelry has a referral program which amounts to 10 percent store credit back on a future purchase, for up to $500 worth of credit for both the customer and the referrer.
Stop by at 1 E. Charles St. and check out the interior remodel, eight months in the making last year, which is now complete.