Joe Griffith named NFV new superintendent of schools

WEST UNION — After careful consideration, the North Fayette Valley School Board selected on Monday an Allamakee Schools administrator and former Oelwein teacher as its next superintendent.
Three strong finalists interviewed, which included a tour, two mixed interview teams, and a presentation and interview with the school board. All the stakeholders who interviewed the finalists provided the school board with feedback about each candidate.
The board considered the feedback and offered the position to Joe Griffith.
“I am honored to be joining North Fayette Valley School District and look forward to getting to know the community,” Griffith said.
He and his wife, Chasity, have four children, Katelynn, Lauren, Regan and Ryan. Their family enjoys canoeing, hiking and participating in sporting events.
Griffith has served as an elementary and middle school principal for Allamakee Schools for the last 18 years. His prior experience includes serving as a kindergarten through eighth-grade Principal at Manson Northwest Webster and teaching special education for Oelwein Schools. He has also served as a special education director. He was instrumental in the district’s 1:1 computer initiative for grades three through eight, helped to implement the Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) grant and expanded after-school programming.
Griffith graduated from Central Elkader High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary behavior disorders from the University of Dubuque, his master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University in 2000 and superintendent licensure from the University of Northern Iowa.
Griffith will now shadow NFV Superintendent Duane Willhite until he officially begins his duties on July 1.
Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted the school board throughout the hiring process.
School officials encouraged area residents to welcome the Griffith family back to Fayette County.