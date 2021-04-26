INDEPENDENCE — It was a chilly April night at the Independence Motor Speedway but that did not stop one hundred and sixteen cars from checking in to tame the 3/8 mile dirt track at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds for night two of track points. As typical happens in the early racing season the race track has its on character of element. Final checkered flag was displayed at 9:47 p.m.
Extra Money was put on the line in the IMCA Modifieds as they were $1,000 to win. Steven Nabholz added $500 (split between Top 5) and Dan Smock Detailing added $100 to the winner making it $1,200 to win. Huntley and Sons Trucking add $100 hard charger for the Modifieds.
First feature of the night was the 16 lap Burco Sales IMCA Northern Sport Mod feature event. Kyle Olson grabbed the top spot early from getting by pole sitter Brett Thomas. Kyle Olson held off cousin Tony Olson until the only race caution came out on lap nine. The caution was for Steve Wimer spinning in turn four. Tony Olson got a great restart and got by Kyle Olson to take over the top spot. Tony Olson went on to take the feature win, Kyle Olson finished second. Nate Albrant was third, Brandon Tharp was fourth and Brady Hilmer was fifth.
Jason Hocken led lap one of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20 lap feature event. Hocken’s lead was short lived as Cole Mather took the top spot away on lap two. Mather fended off challenges from Tom Schmitt before able to pull away to take the feature win. Tom Schmitt finished second, Last week’s winner Jay Schmidt finished third. Hocken fell back to fourth and Dustin Vis moved up five spots to finish fifth.
Chris Simpson took full advantage of starting on the pole in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature event by taking the early race lead. Simpson held off Jordan Hicks until the caution came out on lap three when Bret Ramsey spun in turn four after contact from Mike Burbridge. Simpson was determined to not be denied as the race was slowed again on lap seven when Patrick Flannagan spun in turn four. Another caution came out on lap nine when Kelly Shryock was spun by Ronn Lauritzen in turn four, Shryock was initial going to be penalized but Laurtizen stopped told officials to give Shryock his spot back and he would go to the tail for causing the caution.
The race was slowed two more times, lap 12 when Brady Kohrs went off the top of the race track and then on lap 17 when Hicks spun in turn two. Simpson held off the Spencer Diercks and Troy Cordes to take the $1,200 to win feature. Diercks, Cordes, Shryock and Brennen Chipp rounded out the top five. Shryock took home the $100 hard charger award from Huntley and Sons Trucking after moving up 15 spots.
Up next was the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12 lap feature event. Cristian Grady wrestled the early race lead from fellow front row starter Jacob Morris, Grady was followed by Lukas Rick. The first caution came out on lap two when Steve Knight and Jeremy Wheeler get together on the front stretch. Grady held off Rick and Morris on the restart and appeared to be heading on to the easy win until a caution came out again on lap eight when Rick lost a right rear wheel sending him off the top side of turn one and two. Grady held off Morris and last week’s winner Zeke Wheeler to take the feature win. Zeke Wheeler, Logan Clausen, Morris and David Balik finished second through fifth.
Kolton Osborn led the first two laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12 lap feature before Reggie Rema took the top spot away on lap three. Rema was followed by team car Chad Dugan getting by Osborn on lap four. The caution came out on lap eight for Osborn spinning in turn one. Rema held off Dugan and Yukon, Oklahoma’s Korbin Hand on the restart but on lap ten, another caution when Osborn spun again. Dugan got by Rema on the restart and went on to take his second feature win this season in Indee. Rema finished second, Hand was third, Carson James finished fourth and Dave Rossburg was fifth.
Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 16 lap feature event was up next and it was Tyler Ball leading the opening lap. Kaden Reynolds, started ninth but by the time lap two was scored as the race leader. Reynolds pulled away and never looked back as the feature went caution free. Reynolds took the win making him two for two in Indee this season. Billy Rhoades finished second, Shawn Kuennen was third, Luke Schluetter was fourth and Justin Hanson was fifth.
Final feature of the night was the 25 lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models feature event. Sean Johnson and Curt Martin led the field to the green flag. Johnson grabbed the race lead and was only slowed by a pair of cautions. First caution was on lap seven when Scott Welsh spun in turn four after clipping a implement tire. The second caution was for Justin Hanson spinning in turn four. Johnson went on take the win ahead of Martin, Eric Pollard, Logan Duffy and Ron Klein.
Next Saturday is Casey’s Night at the Independence Motor Speedway with the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts $500 to win. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks and Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods) also racing. Hot Laps scheduled at 5:30 p.m., Racing at 6 p.m.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at (515) 201-5526 or Track manager Justin Temeyer at (563) 920-2867.
Independence Motor Speedway
Weekly Points Night
April 24th, 2021
IMCA Late Models
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps) : 1. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 3. P7 Eric Pollard (Peosta); 4. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 5. 12 Ron Klein (Sherrill); 6. 23 Austin Russell (Evansdale); 7. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 8. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); DNS 60 Ben Seemann (Waterloo).
Heat (10 laps) : 1. Pollard; 2. Duffy; 3. Klein; 4. Martin; 5. Johnson; 6. Welsh; 7. Jermeland; 8. Seemann; 9. Russell.
IMCA Modifieds
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 32 Chris Simpson (Oxford); 2. 29 Spencer Diercks (Davenport); 3. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 4. 3 Kelly Shryock (Fertile); 5. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 6. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 7. 21T Ryan Duhme (LaMotte); 8. 32X Chris Snyder (Waterloo); 9. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (Jesup); 10. 56 Dustin Kroening (Hebron, Ill.); 11. 3H Jason Briese (Cleghorn); 12. 17 Brady Kohrs (Independence); 13. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 14. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 15. 22H Jordan Hicks (Delmar); 16. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 17. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 18. 77 Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls); 19. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 20. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 21. 12T Timmy Current (Bernard); 22. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 23. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 24. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 25. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); DNS 38T Dylan Thornton (Santa Maria, Calif.).
Heat 1 (10 laps) : 1. Lauritzen; 2. Current; 3. Simpson; 4. Cordes; 5. Burbridge; 6. Chipp; 7. Shryock; 8. Snyder; 9. Morehouse.
Heat 2 (10 laps) : 1. Hicks; 2. Diercks; 3. Barta; 4. Briese; 5. Siems; 6. Betzer; 7. Thornton; 8. Ramsey; 9. Thomas.
Heat 3 (10 laps) : 1. Aikey; 2. Duhme; 3. McDonald; 4. Schulte; 5. Flannagan; 6. Pittman; 7. Kohrs; 8. Kroening.
IMCA Stock Cars
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 3. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 4. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 5. 20V Dustin Vis (Cedar Rapids); 6. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 7. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 8. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 9. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 10. 14 Shane Ebaugh (Evansdale); 11. 47 Brayton Boyer (St Lucas); 12. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 13. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 14. 23 Tyler Travis (Vinton); 15. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 16. 8 Braxton Franks (Cedar Rapids); 17. 27R Joshua Roosa (Dumont); 18. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); DNS 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); DNS 63 Richard Fasse (Cedar Falls); DNS 13J Brandon Jacoby (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Hocken; 2. Schmitt; 3. Vis; 4. Chesmore; 5. Boyer; 6. Roosa; 7. Fasse.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Mather; 2. Hanson; 3. Weepie; 4. Damme Jr.; 5. Wroten; 6. Burmeister; 7. Franks.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Schmidt; Rose; 3. Dulin; 4. Ebaugh; 5. Travis; 6. Doyle; DNS Jacoby.
IMCA Sport Mods
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps) : 1. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 3. 88N Nate Albrant (Clear Lake); 4. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 5. 22JR Brady Hilmer (Dysart); 6. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 7. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 8. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); 9. 5C Darren Clendenen (Dubuque); 10. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 11. 50H Steve Wimer (Toddville); 12. 35JR Justin Becker (Bernard); 13. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 14. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Tony Olson; 2. Thomas; 3. Albrant; 4. Becker; 5. Kyle Olson; 6. Reninger; 7. Quam.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Tharp; 2. Hilmer; 3. Clendenen; 4. Ethan Krall; 5. Dawn Krall; 6. Patava; 7. Wimer.
IMCA Hobby Stocks
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (16 laps) : 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 3. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazelton); 4. 35 Luke Schluetter (New Hampton); 5. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 6. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 7. 27B Tyler Ball (Independence); 8. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 9. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 10. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 11. 20CK Justin Ginther (Jesup); 12. 45J Kyle Jared (Troy Mills); 13. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 14. 17B Tyler Ball (Independence); 15. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 16. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Reynolds; 2. Tyler Ball; 3. Schluetter; 4. Rhoades; 5. Olson; 6. Vanous; 7. Mannion; 8. Pittman.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Kuennen; 2. Bird; 3. Hanson; 4. Jim Ball Jr.; 5. Neuhaus; 6. Garrett Ball; 7. Ginther; 8. Jared.
Indee Cars
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 1 Chad Dugan (Waukon); 2. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 3. 9K Kobrin Hand (Yukon, Okla.); 4. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 5. 74 Dave Rossburg (Arlington); 6. 9C Tyler Carey (Nashua); 7. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 8. 17X Derek Xayasouck (Cedar Rapids); 9. 12A Daniel Andersen (Jesup); 10. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Osborn; 2. James; 3. Rossburg; 4. Carey; 5. Xayasouck.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Hand; 2. Dugan; 3. Andersen; 4. Rema; 5. Brunscheen.
Sport Compacts
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 2. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 3. 10 Logan Clausen (Atkins); 4. 00J Jacob Morris (Eldridge); 5. 31 David Balik (Fort Atkinson); 6. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 7. 33 Kyle Balik (Fort Atkinson); 8. 85X Nathan Forey (Waverly); 9. 87 Drew Nickell (Blairstown); 10. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 11. 17N Nicole Miller (Waverly); 12. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 13. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); 14. 73B Andrew Bieber (Independence); 15. 85 Lukas Rick (Urbana); 16. 87C Jay Crabill (Cedar Rapids); 17. 10A Steve Knight (Waterloo); DNS 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); DNS 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); DNS 24 Korey Lana (Center Point).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Grady; 2. David Balik; 3. Clausen; 4. Nathan Forey; 5. Knight; 6. Lamphere; 7. Joseph Hempstead.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Morris; 2. Rick; 3. Kyle Balik; 4. Nickell; 5. Crabill; 6. Jeremy Wheeler; 7. Lana.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Justin Hempstead; 2. Bieber; 3. Zeke Wheeler; 4. Trevor Forey; 5. Pittman; 6. Miller.