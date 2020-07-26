INDEPENDENCE — Rydell Auto Parts held Customer Appreciation Night on Saturday night at the Independence Motor Speedway. Fans were treated to a Late Model feature that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The Budweiser Late Model IMCA Late Models took the green flag with Curran Beckler setting the pace in the early going. Sean Johnson, Curt Martin and Jeff Aikey were making their way to the front to set up a battle for the ages. The trio would swap the lead several times late in the race with the lead changing hands every corner. Aikey led at the white flag only to have both Johnson and Martin get back by on the back chute. At the checkers it was Johnson by a very narrow margin over Martin and Aikey.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature was led early by Josh Barta before Troy Cordes took over the top spot. Cordes had advanced from a 4th row start, but Cordes was not able to hold off Jeff Aikey who came from deep in the field to take the lead with two laps to go. Aikey scored the win ahead of Cordes and Ron Lauritzen.
Cole Mather continued his mastery of the Independence Motor Speedway in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car division. On Saturday night it took Mather the majority of the race to get to the front and make the winning pass. Mather was able to get by Tom Schmitt late in the race for his fourth consecutive win.
The Ratchford Trucking & Excavating IMCA Sportmod feature win went to Vern Jackson on Saturday night. The win was Jackson's 107th career win at Indee. Jackson overtook early leader Brett Thomas in route to the win. Tony Olson followed Jackson across the line in second.
Brett Vanous raced to the front from a 4th row start to score the win in the Christie Door Hobby Stock main event. Vanous took the checkers ahead of Tyler Olliendieck.
Korey Lana made his first visit to the Independence Motor Speedway victory lane on Saturday night by scoring the feature win in the Sport Compact main event. Lana raced to the win ahead of Zeke Wheeler.
The racing Cop, Chad Dugan drove the Bumble Bee number 1 to the Micro Mod win on Saturday night. Dugan took the win ahead of Don Erger.
Saturday, August 1st will be Iowa Donor Network Night a the races with extra money on the line in all classes plus the night will be dedicated to raising Iowa Donor Network awareness. In addition August 1st will also be Budweiser IMCA Late Model Season Championship racing. Hot Laps will get underway at 6 pm.
Saturday, July 24 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
Budweiser IMCA Late Models
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
45 Curt Martin-Independence
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
35 Curran Beckler-Whitewater, WI
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
10k Ron Lauritzen-Jesup
19D Darin Duffy-Urbana
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
15 Tom Schmitt-Independence
3 Jarrod Weepie-Dunkerton
14 Shane Ebaugh-Evansdale
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
Ratchford Trucking & Excavating IMCA Sportmods
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stocks
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
24T Tyler Olliendieck-Tripoli
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
27B Tyler Ball-Independence
45j Kyle Jared-Ryan
Sport Compacts
24 Korey Lana-Center Point
15m Zeke Wheeler-Vinton
2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion
00 Jacob Morris-Cedar Rapids
64 Dakota Redig-Wilson-Waterloo
Micro Mods
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
6 Don Erger-Brandon
19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
33J Carson James-Quasqueton