Dec. 1, 2020
CLERMONT — Jonathon Steffens, 30 of Clermont died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
A public visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home in West Union. Due to state guidelines there will be a maximum capacity of 15 people in the building at a time with masks and social distancing required.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at West Clermont Church.
The public is welcome to join for a drive-in service and listen to Jonathon’s service on 99.5 FM and join the family for the graveside service at God’s Acres, Clermont.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.