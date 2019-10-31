Shuffling of Oelwein city code sections appears to have led a judge to dismiss four nuisance property cases this week. One involves a boxcar that owner Dr. Anthony Leo says is important to local history.
Magistrate John Sullivan wrote in his order filed Tuesday that in his review of city code, he did not find specific section on which the violations were based — code section 25-60.
“The court would note that there appears to be no ordinance provisions after Section 25-57 and before Section 25-61,” he wrote. “It is ordered that these matters are dismissed. Costs assessed to the City of Oelwein.”
The city on Wednesday filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider. It argues that the citations were filed on July 31, 2018 when the city code did include Section 25-60.
That section was removed and replaced with “analogous provisions in 25-31” on Oct. 8, 2018, the motion says.
The cases involve four properties that in court documents Leo says are co-owned by himself, E. Joellen Leo and John B. Leo. That the co-owners were not included in the citation is one of the reasons Leo cites that the cases should be dismissed. Sullivan’s order did not address this due process violation claim.
The city in each case sought a civil penalty of $750 and an order for Leo to “comply with city code ordinances by removing the structure or authorizing the city to demolish at owner’s expense.”
The properties include a boxcar and a defunct storefront at 800 W. Charles, and vacant one-story brick houses at 804 and 820 W. Charles.
The storefront was built in 1922, according to county records. The house at 820 W. Charles was built in 1961. The one at 804 W. Charles was built in 1957.
The civil citations filed July 9, 2018, in Fayette County District Court, cite similar nuisance issues with each, such as missing gutters and downspouts, roof problems and vegetation overgrowth.
The citation for the boxcar also says, “surfaces deteriorated with vegetation growth,” the roof has failed, steps need to be replaced, and windows and a door are missing.
The citation for the storefront also says its walls are not maintained and windows and doors are broken.
The citations for the two houses are critical of surface maintenance. They also say both roofs need replacement and windows are missing.
According to the defendant’s trial brief filed on behalf of Leo on July 16, the properties are “not demonstrable nuisances and actually quite serviceable after making a few, modest repairs.”
The brief also argues that since the boxcar and storefront are not residential properties they are not subject to the code under which the city cited them.
The storefront and boxcar have been owned by the Leo family for generations, the brief says.
“The Leos have retained ownership of these properties due, in large part, to their historical significance,” the brief says. “For example, storefront was constructed in 1922 and was a Leo family business for many years. Dr. Leo is actively pursuing National and/or State Historical Registration for the property.”
The boxcar, which is being used as a tool shed by an urban farmer, has history as a makeshift living quarters for immigrant workers.
“In 1907, Dr. Leo’s grandfather and his brother immigrated from Calabria in southern Italy, and came to Oelwein to work at the Chicago Great Western roundhouse,” the brief says. “They obtained a wooden boxcar that they moved via horse cart a few blocks away, and they situated the boxcar on a block of land Dr. Leo’s grandfather had purchased.
“They lived in the boxcar prior to building their homes, and many other, new Italian immigrant workers lived in the boxcar temporarily while they stabilized their situations before moving their families from Italy to join them. This practice continued into the 1920s.”
Leo has consulted with organizations about the historical value of the boxcar and has “actively pursued donating or restoring the boxcar for historical purposes.”
{p class=”p1”}”In fact, the Hub City Heritage Corporation Railway Museum, located in Oelwein, has expressed its willingness to accept the boxcar as a donation from the Leos,” the brief said.