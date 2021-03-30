WEST UNION — The question of whether an Oelwein man of Pacific Islander descent can get a fair trial in Fayette County was the subject of a hearing on Monday at the courthouse.
District Court Judge Laura Parrish is presiding over the case in which James Uluaki Wright, 46, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse (third offense) with the intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Wright’s trial had originally been scheduled for April 29, 2020, but was put off initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled multiple times after that. The current trial date is April 14.
In October 2020, Wright’s defense attorney, Cory R. Gonzales, of Strawberry Point, filed an objection to the jury pool of 44 eligible jurors having no one who identified their race as Pacific Islander or Tongan. Wright is of Tongan descent. Only one potential juror identified as a minority race.
“The simple fact that the defendant’s fate will be in the hands of (a) pool of jurors that essential(ly) encompasses the majority race, violates his rights under the U.S Constitution and the Iowa State Constitution,” Gonzales wrote.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed a 14-page brief on March 22 to the jury pool objection. It included demographic information about the county that indicate at most 16 jury-eligible Pacific Islanders.
“The problem with that challenge is that there are too few people who belong to that group among eligible jurors in Fayette County,” Assistant General Louis S. Sloven wrote in the brief.
The brief also delved into case law regarding minority representation on juries, non-deliberate exclusion of very small groups and how Fayette County builds its jury pools from random draws from a master jury list.
The jury pool for the trial currently has 111 eligible jurors.
In the brief’s conclusion Sloven wrote: “Because Pacific Islanders are a tiny (or non-existent) sliver of the jury-eligible population of Fayette County, their total absence from a jury pool of any reasonable size would not be unfair or unreasonable under (the State v Lilly decision).”
The brief also asserted that the “Pacific Islanders” label is not a “distinctive group” in the case law.
“The category of ‘Pacific Islanders’ includes people form islands in the Polynesia region (including Tonga), along with islands in the Melanesia and Micronesia regions,” Sloven wrote. “It is unclear whether any attitudes, interests or experiences are common to members of this broad group.”
Wright has pleaded not guilty to the charges and Wright’s attorney filed notice in September 2020, that they intended to rely on a defense of self-defense.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 26, 2019. Oelwein officers responded to an emergency call from a 32-year-old woman about 10 a.m. She said Wright had assaulted her with a machete at their home on Sixth Street NE.
According to the criminal complaint, police learned that Wright had gotten into a verbal altercation with the woman and “pulled a machete from the couch and held it to the victim’s throat in a threatening manner.”
The complaint also says that the entire incident was video recorded by the woman. The video is included in the list of evidence prosecution intends to introduce at the trial scheduled for April 14.