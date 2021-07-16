Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley Athletics “Warrior Golf Classic” four-person best shot will be Saturday, July 24, at Big Rock Country Club, 9684 146th St., in Fayette. All are welcome. The cost of $50 per golfer includes a green fee, barbecue lunch, tee-off games, contests and prizes. Sponsorships are available. Register a foursome by emailing activities director Brett Bergman, bbergman@wapsievalleyschools.org.

Trending Food Videos