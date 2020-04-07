Hopefuls have filed candidacy for the November general election, and two county offices, one each in Fayette and Buchanan, will have contests. Area GOP voters in the June 2 primary will pick a candidate for Fayette County supervisor Janell Bradley’s seat and to succeed Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, who did not seek re-election, depending on their locality.
In the Fayette County Republican Primary Election, Ferlin Lauer of Eldorado is challenging Bradley of Fayette for the at-large or non-district-specific supervisor seat.
To fill Wolfgram’s shoes, Buchanan County Republicans will choose between Glen S. Fults Jr. of Rowley and Scott Buzynski of Fairbank.
Republicans in the U.S. 1st District, which includes much of Northeast Iowa, will also have two choices to face Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Dubuque), be that Thomas Hansen of Decorah or Ashley Hinson of Marion.
Democrats will have five choices to face Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak), be that Michael Franken of Sioux City, Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, Eddie J. Mauro of Des Moines or Cal Woods of Des Moines.
All the Fayette County partisan races will be on the Republican primary ballot, which in addition to those listed, includes Auditor Lori Moellers and Sheriff Marty Fisher. There were no Democrat candidates at county level.
Buchanan County Republicans will also see uncontested on their primary ballot two incumbents, Supervisor Clayton Ohrt of Independence and Treasurer Gina Mether of Independence. With Auditor Cindy Gosse not seeking re-election, Kris Wilgenbusch of Masonville has filed to run for auditor on the GOP ticket.
Buchanan County Republican primary voters in State House District 95, which spans the southeast corner townships of Buchanan County into northern Linn County, will have a primary choice between Phil High of Marion or Charlie McClintock of Alburnett.
Buchanan County Democrats voting in the primary will have the option to endorse Joe Payne of Independence for supervisor, who faces no primary challengers.
FALL BALLOT
Challenges among the major parties and no party candidates will emerge on the November general election ballot.
In Fayette County, no-party candidate Jon Bushaw of Oelwein will challenge the winner of the Lauer-Bradley GOP supervisor primary in November.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, a Republican, will face a fall challenge from Democrat Joe Payne of Independence in the fall, at-large race.
STATE LEGISLATURE — FALL
Additional fall contests will be over seats in both state legislative chambers.
Fall voters in State Senate District 28, including the north half of Fayette County and all of Clayton County, will have the choice of two newcomers, Mike Klimesh (R-Spillville) or Matt Tapscot (D-Decorah). Republican incumbent Michael Breitbach did not file papers.
Fall voters in State Senate District 32, which spans the south half of Fayette County and northeast two-thirds of Buchanan, northern Black Hawk and all Bremer, will have the choice between challenger Pam Egli (D-Waverly) or incumbent Craig Johnson (R-Independence).
Fall voters in State Senate District 48, which spans Buchanan County’s southeast few townships, all of Delaware County, and the northern half and eastern quarter of Linn County, will see only incumbent Sen. Dan Zumbach (R-Ryan) on the ballot.
Fall voters in State House District 55, which spans the north half of Fayette County and juts into a few east central Clayton County townships and the south and east halves of Winneshiek County, will have the choice of challenger Kayla Koether (D-Decorah) or incumbent Michael R. Bergan (R-Dorchester).
Fall voters in State House District 64, which spans the south half of Fayette County and northeast three-quarters of Buchanan, will have the choice of challenger Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) or incumbent Bruce Bearinger (D-Oelwein).
Fall voters in State House District 95, which again is the southeast corner townships of Buchanan County, will have a choice between the GOP primary winner — be it Phil High of Marion or Charlie McClintock of Alburnett — or Christian Andrews (D-Mount Vernon).
ABSENTEE VOTING ENCOURAGED
The Iowa secretary of state has announced plans to mail absentee ballot request forms to registered voters in Iowa, in an effort to encourage votes by mail ahead of the primary.
Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. Voters are reminded that for the primary election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Owing to the shortage of election workers, many of whom are in the senior age group that’s highly susceptible to COVID-19, Fayette County will have just two polling places, the Oelwein Community Plaza and the West Union Public Library east entrance.
If you live in Banks-Fremont, Center, Fairbank, Inc., Fairfield-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson, Oelwein 1, 2, 3, or 4, Oran, Scott or Smithfield then you will vote in the Oelwein Community Plaza.
If you live in Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, West Union, 1,2, 3, or Smithfield then you will vote at the West Union Public Library.
An absentee request form can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html), or can be requested from the Fayette County Auditor’s Office or Buchanan County Auditor’s Office by calling 563-422-3497 for Fayette, or 319-334-4109 for Buchanan.