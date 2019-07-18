WEST UNION — A Fayette County jury has awarded more than $96,000 in damages to the owners of Luigi’s Restaurant in Oelwein, which was destroyed by fire in 2016.
The jury agreed with the lawsuit brought by Luigi’s Inc., owned by the Stasi family, claiming that United Fire and Casualty Company breached a contract and acted in bad faith.
The jury awarded Luigi’s Inc. $88,989.25 plus interest in actual damages and $30,000 plus interest in punitive damages. Twenty-five percent of the punitive damages must be paid to Luigi’s with the rest going to the Civil Reparations Trust Fund.
Court costs also were assessed to the insurance company.
Fayette County District Court Judge John Bauercamper presided over the trial.
Luigi’s Inc. filed its lawsuit against United Fire and Casualty Company in March of 2018. The lawsuit says United Fire and Casualty Company sold Luigi’s an insurance policy that included building loss coverage of $550,000. Luigi’s Restaurant was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 12, 2016, and on Dec. 13, 2016, United Fire offered Luigi’s around $240,000 for the total loss suffered under the building portion of the coverage, which the lawsuit called a “lowball offer.”
United Fire and Casualty in its answer to the lawsuit denied that characterization of its offer and in a trial brief filed July 3 of this year, said the restaurant’s insurance agent was informed in the summer of 2016 that policy changes were needed “because of Luigi’s loss history.” One change was that the building had been insured with “Replacement Cost coverage” but the new policy “would only provide coverage for Actual Cash Value.”
On June 22, 2017, an arbitration award of $502,000 was awarded to Luigi’s. Luigi’s then claimed on June 28, the insurance company threatened litigation if Luigi’s did not reconsider and agree to accept less than the arbitration award, according to the lawsuit.
Luigi’s “didn’t bow,” the lawsuit says, and on July 12, the insurer paid the arbitration award.
United Fire and Casualty denied the allegations of threatened litigation.
The jury began its deliberations on Monday, July 15, at 3:30 p.m., adjourning for the night at 4:30 p.m. It resumed on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and its verdict was filed with the clerk of court by 11:55 a.m.
The jury awarded Luigi’s $48,000 over the breach of contract and $40,989.25 on the bad faith claim.
The jury also found that United Fire and Casualty acted with “malice or reckless indifference to the rights of the plaintiff” and awarded $30,000 in punitive damages.
The jury said “no” to the question, “Was the conduct of the defendant directed specifically at the plaintiff?”