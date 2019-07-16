CEDAR RAPIDS — After nearly 34 years in the KCRG-TV9 anchor’s chair, Bruce Aune has announced that he intends to retire early next year. The announcement was made Monday during the station’s 5 pm newscast. Aune’s last day on-air is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020.
“Bruce Aune has been a true treasure to eastern Iowans who have welcomed him into their homes for more than 30 years,” said KCRG-TV9 Vice President and General Manager Thom Pritz. “He has delivered breaking news, good news and heart-wrenching news with the compassion and professionalism that has allowed him to earn the trust of hundreds of thousands of viewers.”
“We are mindful of the fact that we are still several months away from Bruce’s final day,” Pritz said. “However, we anticipate a large number of people who will want to acknowledge his retirement in a variety of ways. After the decades Bruce has invested in telling the stories that are important to eastern Iowans, it’s important for us to give him an appropriate send-off to demonstrate our heartfelt appreciation.”
KCRG-TV9 is an award-winning ABC affiliate serving a 21-county area in eastern Iowa. The station is owned by Gray Television.