LeRoy’s at Aurora will host a breast cancer awareness benefit Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. The two-day “Keep the Cups Full” benefit will have a variety of events for participants to choose from.
Saturday events kick off with a motorcycle/car cruise. Registration ($10 per person) is at 10 a.m. with departure at 11 a.m.
A double elimination singles pool tournament begins at 1 p.m. for $10 entry fee. Later in the day the Wild Orchid party bus departs at 4 p.m. The $20 sign-up fee includes a t-shirt.
Area singer/songwriter Addison Haas will perform from 4-6 p.m. at LeRoy’s. Entertainment for Saturday night will be from Morehouse and Johnson, starting at 7 p.m.
All events on Sunday begin at 1 p.m. There will be a double elimination Cornhole Tournament at $30 per team. Signup is at 12:30 with bags flying at 1.
A car/truck/motorcycle show and shine will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Main Street in Aurora. All vehicles are welcome.
A double elimination singles dart tourney begins at 1 with $10 entry fee per player.
Entertainment for the afternoon will be Box Canyon from 1-4 p.m.
All proceeds from the two-day benefit will go to the Beyond Pink TEAM, a program of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, that helps support breast cancer patients before, during and after their treatment plan.