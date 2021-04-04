Pat Kelly of Oelwein was recently presented a 50-year membership certificate from Oelwein American Legion Post 9 Adjutant Jackie Lensing.
Soon after graduating from Sacred Heart in 1965 Kelly joined the Army serving for three years, being deployed to Vietnam in 1967. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1968, he returned home.
He joined the American Legion while working in Cedar Rapids in 1971. He was a member there for 10 years before moving back to Oelwein and transferring his membership to Oelwein Ross Reid Post 9.
Kelly’s been a member in the Oelwein Legion for 40 years and there is an interesting, historic significance to Pat’s affiliation at Post 9.
Pat’s father, F. S. Kelly was a charter member here, being the second to sign the charter on May 28, 1919. Nineteen-year-old Fabian S. Kelly had recently returned home from active duty in World War I. Upon returning to Oelwein, Kelly became instrumental in starting a chapter of the new national veteran’s organization
called the American Legion. Mr. Kelly was a member in good standing for 46 years until his death in 1965.
There are 17 names on the original charter of Post 9, and perhaps there are other relatives still having members in the local Legion Post.
Oelwein American Legion Charter was signed by 17 members, May 28, 1919,
being the ninth such charter (post) in the state of Iowa. Today there are nearly 600 post and 50,000 members in every corner of Iowa. Names on the charter are J.F. Cole, F.S. Kelly, F. W. Schroeder, P.B. Whitney, D.L. Dunn, R.S. Meskell, Ralph R. Wilson, Herschel R. Seiton, Franklin W.O. Neil, G.P. Meister, Lee King, Frank Duckworth, Francis R. Schneider, Kyle K. Rathbun, Howard Risk, Roy Schrack, and Warren E. Underwood.