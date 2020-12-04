FAYETTE — Kenny W. Hecht, 81, of Fayette and formerly of Oelwein died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate, with Rev. Herbert C. Mueller officiating. Friends may gather at the church for one hour before the service. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Westgate.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to Maple Crest Manor, Fayette, Iowa.
Condolences may be sent to: Red & Nina Brickman, 20294 95th Street, Westgate, Iowa 50681.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings and the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Kenneth William Hecht was born July 27, 1939. His parents were Vera Grayce Hecht and Kenny Hecht. Kenny had two stepsisters, Mary Joan and Karen Janet. Very little is known of Kenny’s family as he was taken to Woodward State Hospital at the age of 2 and transferred to the Fayette County Home at age 16. Kenny lived at the county home until the age of 56, when he moved to the Alternative Living Corporation in Oelwein and began his journey into community-based living. Kenny was with ALC for one year and then moved to an apartment with roommates and was served by Goodwill Industries of NE Iowa and Full Circle Services for many years. Kenny moved to Maple Crest Manor in 2012 where he enjoyed teasing the nurses and visiting with people.
Kenny enjoyed working on the old county farm and later in his life, as a trucker’s helper at Goodwill Industries. He was known by others as being an extremely hard worker.
Kenny had a beautiful and gentle soul, and he touched the lives of many people throughout his life journey. His laugh and humor were contagious. Kenny was the inspiration for “Kenny’s Closet”, a Trinity Helping Services, Inc. program that redistributes donated goods at no cost to Iowans in need.
Kenny enjoyed attending church services where he liked to sing congregational hymns. He loved Jesus and praying The Lord’s Prayer.
Kenny leaves behind hundreds of people that grew to cherish him. He became a part of Red and Nina Brickman’s family and will be greatly missed.