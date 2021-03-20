When the dangerous cold snap descended on Oelwein for a few weeks in February — and much of the rest of the nation for that matter — Ken's Electric's crews had to shift gears.
"We had to back off on installs and we have all technicians and trucks busy with no-heat calls," said co-owner Wendy Irvine.
For roughly 38 years, the family business has been responding to home and business emergency calls in the Oelwein area, through weather disasters and now a pandemic. It also has been installing heating and cooling systems as well as completing a wide variety of electrical projects. Alongside all that, Ken's Electric has advanced technologies to benefit homeowners and businesses alike while training young people for careers in the trades.
Ken and Deb Irvine started the electrical business out of their home in Hazleton in 1983 with one truck. It took hold and Ken's Electric eventually expanded to its current location at 841 First Ave. S.E. in Oelwein. Ken and Deb Irvine have since retired and their son, Brian, who learned the business working along side his father, and his wife, Wendy, took ownership in 2013.
The couple, who have three children in Oelwein schools, are grateful to the community and its support over the years."We very fortunate here," Wendy Irvine said.
Services grew with the times. Along with its 24-hour emergency service, electrical and traditional heating and cooling work, Ken's Electric also does solar, geothermal and radiant floor heat installations.
Ken's Electric staff has expanded to 14 employees. The growing popularity of solar power has helped.
"We keep growing, keep building with all the solar right now," she said, noting the usefulness of state and federal tax credits. "A lot of people are still taking advantage of those."
Ken's Electric is also continuing to install "quite a few" geothermal systems, she said. There are tax credits available for that as well.
"We also are consistently staying busy with our normal heating and cooling -- the furnace and air -- and electrical projects," Irvine said. "The downtown got a lot of grants this last year to improve their businesses, so we were very fortunate to help those customers who have always been customers all these years."
Ken's Electric has prioritized helping educate local students in the trades by getting involved in Husky Construction programs and an apprenticeship program through Hawkeye Community College.
Two members of their staff -- an Oelwein and a Wapsie Valley graduates -- are currently in the apprenticeship program. They work full time with Ken's Electric's licensed technicians. Then a couple of nights a week they get off work at about 4 p.m. and go do their schooling in Waterloo for a few hours in the evening working towards a licenses of their own.
"It's a way to get started in the field, and then they know they have a place to continue to work once they are done with school," Irvine said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ken's Electric was nervous how it would effect them. "We are so fortunate with great employees and customers we were able to keep going as normal with just a few precautions along the way."
SOLAR POPULARITY
Ken's Electric embraced solar about 15 years ago, and they watched the popularity grow up north in Minnesota, eventually working its way down into Iowa, Irvine said.
"Now that it's here, we are very fortunate. We have it down where we are very efficient installing them," she said, adding that they do much more than that.
"We come out, we design it, pull all the permits, install it including the post if you do a ground mount, we do all the electrical work that goes with it and take care of all the extra paperwork. So once you hire us we take care of you from start to finish."
The federal government offers a 26% tax credit on the initial installation, while the state offers its own 11% credit this year. Ken's Electric then offers zero percent financing to speed along the customer's return on investment to within four or five years average, depending on your utility provider.
"After their system is completely paid off in four to five years roughly... then that's straight money that goes right into the customers pocket," she said.
A BUSINESS EXAMPLE
The advantages of using geothermal and solar technologies are demonstrated by Ken's Electric's facility, which is an all-electric shop.
"In the winter time we had a higher bill because we had garage doors that's constantly going up and down letting heat out," she said "You're talking about a $2,500 to $3,000 bill sometimes in the winter. Now most months we just a meter fee of $30."
Reach Ken's Electric at 319-283-4221.