Ryan Kerns was recently named ag loan officer at Community Bank of Oelwein. He is a graduate of Waldorf College in Forest City, where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance.
Kerns works with farm customers who raise crops, livestock, and dairy cattle, and other ag-related needs. He will also be handling commercial and small business loans.
Growing up on a dairy farm and row crop farm west of Oelwein, Kerns still helps on the farm with spring fieldwork and fall harvest. His parents are Jere and Shae Kerns, who raise beef cattle now with a herd of 30 cows. His dad and uncle also sell fat cattle.
“We are excited to have Ryan join our Community Bank of Oelwein team,” said Jim Kullmer, president and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein. “He has a multi-faceted farm background that enables us to provide outstanding financial expertise to our agricultural clients.”