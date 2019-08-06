INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a Waterloo man to life in prison for imprisoning and assaulting a woman in his car last year and then injuring her by driving into a bridge pylon.
Ronald Dean Share, 55, was sentenced on Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury convicted Share on April 26 of first-degree kidnapping, attempting to commit murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and eluding, all felonies.
Share received a prison sentence of life and is not eligible for parole unless his sentence is commuted by the governor for the kidnapping count, according to a news release from Buchanan County Attorney Shawn M. Harden.
Share also received a 25-year prison sentence with a 70 percent mandatory minimum for the attempt to commit murder count; 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine for willful injury; and five years and a suspended $750 fine for eluding.
An earlier news release from the county attorney details the crime and how Share’s victim led authorities to them.
The charges date back to April 6, 2018, at 7:38 p.m. when Leah Ann Jackson called 911 and said she was a passenger in Share’s silver Chevy Impala and he would not let her out. There was a no-contact order in place between the two at the time.
Share was driving the car eastbound on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County.
Jackson also told the 911 operator that Share had already assaulted her and was threatening to kill her by hitting pylon at 100 mph. She kept the operator updated about where the car was headed.
Jackson could be heard on the recording of the 911 call asking Share to let her out of the car.
Share drove the car from eastbound Highway 20 onto southbound Interstate 380, and then at 7:42 p.m. the 911 call from Jackson was lost and there was no answer when the 911 dispatcher attempted to call her back.
At 7:46 p.m. La Porte City Police Officer Nick Stocks located the car stopped on the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 380 at Exit 55, which leads to Jesup and La Porte City.
Stocks saw Share kneeling in the front driver’s seat facing the rear of the vehicle and making striking motions towards a rear seat passenger, according to the news release.
Share turned and fled in the car as the officer’s squad car approached, causing a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 110 mph as it crossed County Road V-65 (S. Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue) into Buchanan County. It re-entered Interstate 380 through the southbound entrance ramp at Exit 55.
Then, Share intentionally drove his car into the center median of Interstate 380 and directly toward the concrete bridge pylon at County Road V-71 (Dugan Avenue) north of mile marker 52 in Buchanan County. The Iowa State Patrol determined Share’s car struck the guardrail surrounding the pylon at about 90 mph.
Share and Jackson were seriously injured. An ambulance took Share to Covenant Hospital in Waterloo. A medical helicopter flew Jackson to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.