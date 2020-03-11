ELKADER — Spring is right around the corner. Soon, raptor babies will be hatching.
Parents are welcome to bring children ages 3-6 out to Osborne Park on Friday, March 20, where they will learn about our national bird, the bald eagle.
From 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., participants will go for a hike to look for nests and do some fun activities in the Nature Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join.
Please call the Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 to register — required — and for details.
Osborne Park is located at 29862 Osborne Road, on Highway 13, 5 miles south of Elkader.