Children often ask when they can drive, but now there is also a new way to try — flying a plane. Children ages 8-17 will have an opportunity to fly an airplane in supervision of a licensed pilot on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Oelwein Municipal Airport, 19623 40th St., weather permitting.
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 227, of Waterloo, is organizing youth rides free of charge with time slots available starting each hour from 8-11 a.m. through the Young Eagles program. (The last slot is 11 a.m.-noon.) The flight will last 15-20 minutes. Flights will be first-come, first-served. A parent or legal guardian must be present at registration.
“(It’s an) excellent program,” said Greg Bryan, who chairs the Oelwein Municipal Airport Advisory Board. “It’s gotten a lot of young people interested in aviation, some of whom have gone on to become pilots themselves.”
All pilots have passed a child protection class and have an EAA federal background check. A parent or legal guardian will also need to register each child for the event at eaa227.com.
Click the Young Eagles gray button, then below the flyer photo and red text, click the event you want to register for (Oelwein, Aug. 21; Waverly, Sept. 4; Waterloo, Sept. 18). An online liability form must be printed and signed and accompany the youth prior to flight. Also check the website for weather-related cancellations.
As of Wednesday, 50 have already registered for the Oelwein event.
The Young Eagles program was last held at the local airport two years ago pre-pandemic through EAA Chapter 227, and the participation surpassed expectations, Bryan said.
More than 4,900 children have flown locally through the Waterloo chapter, according to the website.
The Airport Advisory Board approved the event earlier this year. Some of the board members are pilots, Bryan said including himself.
“We encourage anything promoting general aviation,” he said. He said the Young Eagles event “probably will be” one of the biggest events promoting general aviation on a given year.
Oelwein had its own EAA Chapter at the airport until a decade or so ago.
“Our chapter did put on the Young Eagles program,” Bryan said. But he said there was a drop in participation from the mentor pilots “to where it wasn’t reasonable to keep it going.”
ROUTE
The pilot will depart the Oelwein Airport and fly east. The plane will climb to 1,200 feet altitude and fly over the center of Oelwein. Two miles east of Oelwein, they will turn north. East of Maynard, they will turn west and fly over Maynard. They will pass over Westgate, and two miles east they will turn south and fly to Iowa Highway 3, then turn into the airport.
Ground speed will be 85-140 miles per hour.
Photos from the plane are encouraged; see to it that your child has a cellphone or camera. Family photos can be taken prior to departure.
Safety is the primary concern. Avoid moving and running aircraft. Parents/guardians may accompany their child to the plane. Children under age 8 must hold the hand of an adult the entire time on the tarmac. Stay with your “runner” until your return to the safe areas. Stay off the tarmac after the flight has landed. Reunite with your kids at “table 4,” where they will receive a log book and certificate.
The flight may experience some turbulence. It may feel like driving over a rough railroad track. The turns may feel like amusement rides. Allow your body to accept the movements; enjoy the ride.
FREE REFRESHMENTS
Water, soft drinks and coffee will be available for everyone. Any young people who signed up to fly must wait until after the flight for refreshments since youth flying are asked to wait one hour after eating and drinking in order to fly. After the flight, they will be given a red dot allowing them to any of the refreshments.
The restroom located inside this terminal is open to everyone. Ask a volunteer for directions.
LOG BOOK USE
Keep your Young Eagle log book and bring it back on your next Young Eagle flight. On your next commercial flight, take your log book and certificate. During the flight, show the page and book to the flight attendant. Most pilots know of the Young Eagle program and are members of the EAA. After the flight, the pilot may invite you to see the cockpit of the plane and may add that flight to your book.
On the back of your log book are instructions how to log in and start free ground school and more.
EAA AIR ACADEMY
The EAA offers a one-week Air Academy open to youth ages 12-18 every summer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. There are four different sessions grouped by age. Look up EAA Air Academy online for details. Parents, contact John Dutcher, john@balboapt.com, or Todd Loes, taloes@msn.com, if your child is interested in attending. Financial aid may be available.