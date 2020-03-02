By the numbers, Oelwein junior Jacob King had an exceptional year, and now he’s among the Northeast Iowa Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference selections as a member of the second team.
King scored 326 points to lead the Huskies boys basketball team this season. That puts him fourth among the NEIC’s top scorers. Charles City senior Bradley Andrew tops that list with 351 and Waukon’s Creed Welch is third with 337. They are on the first team. New Hampton sophomore Drake Wemark is second with 337, and he’s on the second team with King.
Only senior Matthew Franzen of Decorah, another first-team member, made more 3-pointers. He had 68, while King was second with 57.
King was also a team leader in rebounds, with 93, and making 47 of his 53 free throw attempts — nearly a 90% clip.
Other members of the all-conference second team are Crestwood senior Garret Ollendieck, Charles City junior JJ Ritter, Decorah junior Charles Robinson, Waukon sophomore Braden Hemann and Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Keaton Farmer.
The all-conference first team also includes Crestwood junior Carter Henry, Decorah senior Logan Halverson, Waverly-Shell Rock junior Caleb Burkes and sophomore Hogan Hansen.
Receiving honorable mentions were Crestwood junior Reid Wiley, Decorah senior Patrick Bockman, Waukon junior Ethan O’Neil, Charles City senior Tait Arndt, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Ben Heyer, Decorah senior Andrew Magner and New Hampton junior Connor Rochford.
Decorah placed first in the NEIC with a 10-2 conference record, followed by Charles City at 9-3, Waverly-Shell Rock at 9-4, Crestwood at 7-5, Waukon at 5-7, New Hampton at 2-10, and Oelwein at 0-12. The Huskies finished with a 2-20 overall record.