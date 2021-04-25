It was an historic presentation when long-time Legionnaire Royce King received a plaque honoring him for 75 years of continuous membership to the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9. Russ Turner, Oelwein Legion’s post Adjutant presented it to King, “from one airman to another,” at a recent meeting. Both men served and retired from the U.S. Air Force.
King started out in the Army Air Corps during World War II, which morphed into the Air Force in 1947. Airman King has a long and storied military career. Accounts written from his journal are the subject of a book he authored called, “Who Will Play the Violins.” His legend is often kept alive in several newspaper articles recounting some of his heroic flights. Royce belongs to a small fraternity of WW II combat aviators who flew missions over the Himalayan Mountains to take supplies to our fighting troops in Burma and China. It was commonly called “flying the Hump.” Another book written in 1989 called, “The Aluminum Trail,” lists over 700 US aircraft lost in that theater of operations, still laying in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains. The US Department of Defense stated in 2004 that more than 500 US aircraft and 1,200 crewmembers and passengers remain missing. Flying the Hump was a dangerous mission because those planes lacked the sophistication and comfort of today’s modern aircraft. Every flight King flew over and back held insurmountable risk.
It is said that many could be heroes, they just lack the opportunity. Royce King had both the opportunity and the courage. He is truly a hero among us.
Royce separated from active duty at the end of WW II, and came home to Oelwein. One of the first things he did in 1946 was join the Oelwein American Legion and become active in the post.
The jet plane that greets us at the entrance of City Park would not be there today without months of planning and dedication of Legionnaires Royce King, Walt Saur and many more, who have now passed before us. Thanks to them, thousands of residents and visitors have enjoyed the visage of this historic artifact for the past six decades.
In his congratulations presentation, Adjutant Turner stated, “Members of Ross Reid Post 9 are very proud of our fellow Legionnaire Royce King. He has been an active and steadfast member of our organization and a leader we have always looked up to. Royce has held numerous offices and has been a member of the Legion Honor Guard for several decades. Our post will be eternally grateful for Mr. King’s past service to our post and this community. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to honor him today for seventy-five years of continuous membership to our post.”