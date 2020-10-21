LA PORTE CITY — Oelwein’s varsity volleyball team was simply overpowered Wednesday night in the Class 3A Region 6 semifinal against Union Community.
The seventh-ranked Knights (31-9) defeated the Huskies (5-31) in three sets, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14.
“We knew going into the match it would be a challenge,” said Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen.
The Knights will face Independence (25-7) in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Center Point-Urbana High School.
Union head coach Brian Jesse complimented Oelwein’s efforts, but also said his team will need to do better against Independence.
“I thought we played decent, not great, but we need to play better come next round,” he said. “We had a lot more power than they did, that helped us out.”
Oelwein pressed Union at times, forcing some longer volleys.
“I thought they competed well,” Jesse said. “(Oelwein head coach) Lee (Andersen) does a good job with them, gets them to play hard. They just weren’t as talented as us tonight. They did a nice job though.”
Andersen said: “We had a game plan and did our best to execute it, but Union was simply the better team. We couldn’t match their power and consistency. Credit to them and their coaches — Brian and (assistant coach) Barry (Jesse) do an excellent job.”
The Knights have an arsenal of offensive talent, Andersen noted.
“Union is a very talented and physical team, and they have a tremendous hitter in Belle Weber and setter in Allie Driscol,” he said. “Those two are both elite players, but they have other weapons too that can help spread the offense as well. Their libero, Sophie Winkelpleck, is also a very good passer — she does a great job of getting them directly into their system.”
Driscol recorded her 3,000th career assist during Wednesday’s match.
Oelwein won the first point of the match, but were unable to string together consecutive points. The Knights put the first set out of reach with a 10-1 run while Union senior Ellie Behrens was serving.
In the second set, down 10-2, sophomore Emma Smock slipped the ball past a pair of Union blockers, which began a run of four consecutive points, with her serving. It was Oelwein’s longest scoring string of the night.
The Huskies had 17 kills in the three sets. Senior Naomi Gaede led with 10, followed by sophomore Zoey Reisner (3), junior Falynn Buehler (2) and Smock (2).
Buehler recorded all 16 of Oelwein’s assists.
Senior Kennedy Lape, who was 4-for-4 serving, and freshman Natalie Crandall (5-for-6) each had one ace. Smock was 7-for-7 serving, followed by Buehler (7-for-8), Reisner (6-for-7) and Gaede (4-for-6)
Defensively, Oelwein had two blocks, one each by Gaede and Buehler. Reisner led the team in digs with six, followed by Gaede (4), Buehler (3), Smock (2), junior Molly Trumblee (2), Lape (1) and senior Abbie Dahl (1).