On Sunday May 31, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus members are sponsoring a drive-through pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Columbus Club by Lake Oelwein. The cost of the breakfast is a a free will donation. The proceeds, over cost, are going to the Oelwein Food Bank, helping our community, friends and neighbors.
Hot pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and a cinnamon roll will be served
Calling ahead will save you time 283-1571. The Knights will bring it out to your car, but you are welcome to come in and order for your to go breakfast.