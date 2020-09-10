At approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I380 near the 50-mile marker.
According to the initial investigation, an adult male was operating a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound on I380 near the 50-mile marker when he lost control of the vehicle. The man was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate. Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance assisted at the scene.