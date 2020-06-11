The Ladies Night Out committee met Wednesday morning to discuss this year’s planned event, which was postponed from its March date due to the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 restrictions. The committee decided it is in the best interest of everyone to cancel the event.
All tickets that have been reserved and/or purchased will be honored at the event that has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021. All vendors and sponsorships will remain in place for the 2021 event.
“Thank you for understanding that while we don’t want to have to do this, we feel putting 350 people in a confined space right now would not be a good decision for any of us,” said committee member and OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard.
The popular annual event also features the naming of Woman of the Year, who is selected by judges from submitted nominations.
Howard said judges have chosen a winner for 2020 from the four nominees, Sheila Bryan, Barbara Rundle, Sarah Scheel and Peggy Sherrets.
“The name the judges selected is still sealed in an envelope and we would like to announce her at a Party in the Park event if we are allowed to do an event later in the summer,” Howard said. She noted that the Governor is lifting more restrictions each week, so organizers will determine the fate of the Party in the Park events as she determines large group outdoor gatherings.
“We will keep everyone posted on the status of those events as we go along,” Howard said.