Ladies Night Out tickets go on sale today

OELWEIN — Tickets for the fourth annual Ladies Night Out went on sale this morning March 4 at the new OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick Ave. Sponsored by the Oelwein Daily Register and Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, the event “Spruce Up For Spring” will feature a special night on Wednesday, March 25, catering to the ladies.
The evening includes a unique selection of vendors, dinner and beverages, and an inspiring guest speaker. Raffle and door prizes are held throughout the evening.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Deadra Stanton, who brings a diverse background to the podium, with majors in speech communications, theatre arts and business administration. Her message of humor and inspiration has been enjoyed by thousands of people across the U.S. She will share stories of life lessons, inspire attendees to enjoy life, laugh at life’s situations and most of all “Don’t Shoot Skinny Rabbits.”
When not in the classroom, Deadra is a frequent presenter and motivational speaker who possesses a humorous style and up-beat presentation, making her a versatile and sought after speaker.
The night out for Oelwein area women concludes with the presentation of the 2020 Woman of the Year Award.
This year four Oelwein women accepted nominations for the award.
Sheila Bryan has lived in Oelwein for 10 years and has wasted no time getting to know the people in the community and becoming a well-known volunteer. Persons will frequently see Sheila’s face among the OCAD Ambassadors and Positively Oelwein Committee photos, greeting and congratulating businessowners and helping present monthly Clapper and Spiffy Awards. She was named OCAD Volunteer of the Year in 2019. Her love for animals sparked her involvement in the Otter Creek Animal Shelter and Pawsitively Oelwein Board that collaborated efforts for the new Dog Park at City Park. Sheila’s desire to help children succeed in school led to her joining the RSVP organization in 2011 and volunteering in kindergarten classrooms.
She also is an Elder at Christ United Presbyterian Church and helps lead in the Back to School and Winterize Your Neighbor programs at the church. Sheila serves on Friends of MercyOne board and Council of Churches, is a monthly volunteer at the Community Kitchen Cupboard, and is a member of Tuesday Tourist Book Club, Sorority Sisters, and Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Barbara Rundle has close to 60 years invested in Oelwein, first as a wife and mother of 5, and later as a business employee at Meyer-Lincoln Hardware, and as a longtime volunteer for various local organizations and events.
A lot of Barbara’s volunteer efforts revolve around the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, now Friends of MercyOne, where she has been secretary for 29 years and helps with their various projects and fundraisers throughout each year. She can also be found in and around most activities at Sacred Heart Church, where she and husband Wallace are ushers and have been in the choir for 40 years. She has served on the parish council, liturgy committee and rosary society through the years, along with volunteering for Mardi Gras, dinners, etc., and as a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
A longtime member of Oelwein Senior Housing Corporation, she and Wallace are also site managers for Kartay Apartment Management. They are also Oelwein Ambassadors and she loves going to the new and renewed businesses in town saying it keeps her informed on what is going on in the community.
Barbara also serves on the Oelwein Celebration Committee and is a member of Friends of the Library.
Sarah Scheel has immersed herself in the Oelwein community from businessowner to serving on local boards and volunteering in the schools and Girl Scouts. As owner of Lumber Ridge – True Value, Sarah says her business reflects the Oelwein community — “big enough to serve you, yet small enough to know you.”
She takes pride in serving the Oelwein community in several areas including on the OCAD Board, United Way Board, Party in the Park Committee, Olde Tyme Christmas Committee. Sarah helped design and transform a vacant lot left over from a tragic fire into a welcoming downtown greenspace that is now Plaza Park. She loves that the park brings people together for events all year ‘round.
Sarah is also a volunteer in OHS and elementary classrooms and assists the Oelwein FFA in their greenhouse. Her positive attitude and quick smile has helped fill students with their own positivity in completing tasks and projects.
Sarah says she is proud to be a part of a thriving community and loves the opportunities that each new day brings.
Peggy Sherrets says the best thing about Oelwein is its citizens. In her more than 55 years in Oelwein, she says there has never been a time that the residents have not come together when needed. Her love and dedication for the community has been evident in her willingness to take on public service, first as a city councilman for two years and then as mayor for five.
Peggy says maintaining a positive attitude in everything helps influence others to also exhibit positivity. With a strong suit in leadership capabilities, Peggy continues to serve on the Fayette County Community Foundation, volunteers for many OCAD events, works with United Way, and is an RSVP volunteer in schools.
Always a cheerleader for Oelwein betterment, Peggy helped bring new manufacturing and expand existing industry to town.
She also enjoys involvement and membership in the American Legion Auxiliary, where she helps with dinner fundraisers and other events during the year. She says the best part of being involved in the community is meeting others who also want to do whatever it takes to make Oelwein a better place.
The Ladies Night Out on March 25 will be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza with doors opening at 6 p.m. Vendor viewing, and dinner begin the evening, with guest speaker at approximately 7:45. The 2020 Woman of the Year evening concludes at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tickets for the past three years have sold out quickly.