Area residents who frequent City Park will take note that Lake Oelwein has been lowered in preparation for a two-month sediment removal project by an upstream landowner.
Doug Bryan, who owns the property that was formerly Lakeview Golf Course, got started on the project Tuesday, which is to dredge the heavy sediment area, move material out and repurpose it on the land where it is lower and has drainage issues.
Bryan had explained the majority of material from the lake will be moved to the center of the former golf course property where a lot of drainage problems exist. In all, Bryan figures to move about 50,000 yards of material, consisting of sediment, bog and silt.
In addition to the improvements to his property, Bryan is helping the city by creating a better habitat for fish and wildlife.
“We’re cleaning all the junk out in the lake. It’s long overdue. The project needs to be done, I have the equipment to do it and it is working out well to do this during the winter. There is no cost at all to the city,” Bryan said. “The way it is now, it’s more of a swamp. I own the land upstream from the lake and am improving my land and the lake as well.”
Bryan explained he dug a couple of holes over 30 feet deep to protect fish and give them a temporary habitat before starting this project.
“They’re basically holding places for the fish and we stuck a couple pine trees down there for habitat. We have seen live fish in there, so we know that they are ok,” Bryan said. “We are doing the best we can to protect the wildlife as we do this project and know that our efforts will improve wildlife habitat.”
Kayakers also will have more access than ever before when the project is completed, Bryan said, adding that it is good for the health of the lake and the people that enjoy it.
Bryan had told the City Council when he approached them about the project that if something isn’t done now, the conditions of the lake will continue to get worse every time there are heavy rains and flooding. He explained that wintertime, when the ground is frozen, is a good time to do the project for moving heavy equipment around.
A drive down Q Avenue will show that a lot of earth moving has been done on the old golf course property. Bryan explained he has removed the topsoil from the area where he will be filling with the lake sediment and bog. The topsoil is saved and will be put back at the end of the project.
“A quarter of the project is being done on our property and the remainder is being done for the good of the lake. I guess you could call it a pro bono project, since we’re not charging anything to do it.”
All of the necessary Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Army Corps of Engineers permits were in place before the project began.