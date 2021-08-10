Lamont alum returns to ballroom, impressed with restoration

Don Schima, a 1956 alum of Lamont High, returned to the area on Friday from his retirement nest north of Detroit, Michigan, for his 65th class reunion. He and his traveling companion, Detroit area native Ginger Ernst, took in some old-time country and rock Friday night at the Oelwein Coliseum, one of his old haunts in high school.
“We enjoyed it very much,” Schima said of the Coliseum event, which is called a hootenanny, meaning a jam session. “(We) will probably go again.”
Schima’s Lamont High School Class of 1956 had 33 graduates. For the reunion and barbecue on Friday, Schima said 15 classmates attended, out of 23 still living. With family members, 40-50 attended in all. They have reunions every five years and he said he attends about that often.
While Schima was attending Lamont High School, he would attend the Coliseum a couple of nights a week “when they had the big bands come in,” such as Sons of the Pioneers.
It was the first event Schima had attended there since the Oelwein Area Historical Society restored it. Schima got to visit with Dave Moore, who led the restoration project and manages the property for the Historical Society.
The Oelwein Coliseum, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, opened in 1928 and brought music and dancing to the region for decades.
The ballroom closed in 1973, having its last dance on July 14 with music by Dave Dighton.
The Coliseum celebrated its grand re-opening on June 25, 2017, because of the restoration efforts of husband and wife Dave and Garland Moore and a crew of volunteers. A key project was their rehabilitation of one of Iowa’s largest wooden dance floors. The walls are also decorated with murals of past performers.
“(They) did a tremendous job,” Schima said of the restoration.
On Saturday, they also took in Lamont Days.
“(We) got beaten at (the) cornhole contest,” Schima said. “Went to the steak fry.”
After graduating from Lamont, Schima attended University of Iowa for a degree in electrical engineering and went to work for Hughes Aircraft Co. for 35 years — yes, the one founded by Howard Hughes. He spent the first 30 years after college in California, moving into management during that time, then came to Michigan on a consulting contract for General Motors.
“They bought Hughes and gave us a consulting contract on system engineering that we set up with General Motors,” Schima said.
He retired in Michigan, then met Ernst, a widow.
“We met when walking, we walk in the morning on fall days,” Schima said. “Do some traveling together.”
Moore spoke highly of the musicians who attend from all over Northeast Iowa — as far as Manchester — to play weekly.
“It’s a well attended place on Friday nights,” Moore said. “Hopefully more and more people will come.”
The ballroom has returned to hosting dances Friday nights from 6-9 p.m. with area artists for the hootenanny jam session, or formal bands. It also hosts receptions and so forth.