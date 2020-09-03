Oelwein's cross country teams notched some encouraging wins at Tuesday's meet at Hickory Grove — from personal to program.
"We had a great night overall," said head coach Jason Gearhart. "Our varsity boys had their best team performance in several years. Brennan Sauser finished in 9th place, which against this competition is outstanding.
Sauser finished ahead of Class 2A ranked runners — No. 23 ranked Ben Miller, a junior at North Fayette Valley, and No. 28 Alex Larson, a Denver senior.
As a team, the boys also placed ninth, ahead of Class 1A's 14th-ranked North Linn, which finished 11th. Oelwein is Class 2A.
"Ray Gearhart, Jacob Sullivan, and Lane Rechkemmer also really competed," coach Gearhart said. "For our returning runners we can compare data from last year's racesBrennan and Ray both defeated several runners that they never beat last year in a race. So that's encouraging, but our kids understand they need to keep improving each night."
The girls finished 12th among the 13 teams that placed at the meet. Wapsie Valley, Don Bosco and Edgewood-Colesburg did not have enough runners to place as teams.
"Our varsity girls hoped to finish better, however three of our five runners were freshman and another freshman was injured and didn't race," coach Gearhart said. "These girls are competitors and they will continue to improve. Libby, Maria and Alexa had good varsity debuts."
And in an indicator of a growing program, the junior varsity race slots were full.
"For the first time in many years we had enough runners to qualify for a JV boy's and JV girl's team score," Gearhart said. "Only one of our JV runners, Ian Paul, was on the team last year - so nearly all these kids were racing for the first time.
"Benjamin Driscoll and Ryan Mortenson gave everything they had, C.J Beatty also competed well. Our JV girls also only had one returning runner, Sydney Rahe, these girls ran hard led by Hannah Jans.
"We also had success with the middle school teams with Jenna Bahe finishing third in the 7th grade girls race and Christian Latham finishing 5th in the 8th grade boys race."
RANKINGS
Area teams and runners as well as conference rivals have reached the rankings updated this week by the by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
In Class 3A boys, Northeast Iowa Conference members Decorah (sixth) and Waverly-Shell Rock (13th) are ranked.
In Class 3A girls, NEIC members Charles City is ninth and Decorah is 12th.
In Class 2A boys, Denver is third, Tipton is fourth, and North Fayette Valley is 10th.
In Class 2A girls, Jesup is third, Starmont is fourth, Dike-New Hartford is 10th, Tipton is 11th, Waukon is 12th and Denver is 13th.
Local runners are ranked in Class 2A. They are:
• No. 2 Caleb Shumacher, Tipton senior
• No. 23 Ben Miller, North Fayette Valley junior
• No. 27, AJ Thumma, Tipton junior
• No. 4 Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont senior
• No. 5 Amanda Treptow, Jesup junior
• No. 19 Clare Wright, Jesup freshman
• No. 24 Makenzie Plagman, Starmont junior
• No. 29 Natalie O'Conner, Jesup Junior