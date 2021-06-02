The Oelwein Lions Club has named Larry Schwartz as their 2021 Citizen of the Year. Lion Katy Solsma-Bell said Schwartz was nominated by members and the selection was unanimous.
“Larry and his business (Sam’s Clothing) have been a staple in the community for many years. We are proud to honor him as Citizen of the Year,” she said.
Larry came to Oelwein because of a job transfer as manager with Spurgeon’s, a popular Midwest department store chain in Iowa, Illinois and his home state Wisconsin. He recalled that at the time of his move his mother asked what was he going to do in Oelwein, Iowa.
“I told her Oelwein was a lot like our hometown of Milton, Wisconsin. I said ‘I kind of like it here. I’ll stay around for a while.’ That was 30 years ago,” he said with a chuckle.
Two years into his new location, Spurgeon’s made the announcement they were closing their stores. But Larry had already made many friends in the business community and knew his downtown neighbors Merle and June Jackson were wanting to retire from their business. So, he purchased Sam’s Clothing from them, and the rest is history.
Larry noted that Sam Copel first opened Sam’s Clothing in 1948. The Jacksons bought the store from him, and Larry is only the third owner in 73 years. His business is now the only men’s clothing store in Fayette County.
Aside from running his clothing store six days a week, which also includes dry cleaning drop off and pick up, Larry has been active in various organizations in the community. People that have attended a breakfast or fish fry at the Oelwein Masonic Lodge have probably seen Larry in the serving line or bussing tables. Those who have attended similar functions at the Oelwein American Legion have likely seen Larry helping out with serving or cleaning up at the legion hall as well, as a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
At Grace United Methodist Church, prior the pandemic, Larry served as an usher and enjoyed visits with other members of the church family. As chair of Grace’s Administrative Council, he is responsible for being the liaison among the other various committees and keeping the Council informed on their workings.
Larry is also a regular at local sports events. Looking around his store, it is easy to see he loves football. Various banners, posters and photographs, along with other memorabilia depict his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
“My dad was a Packer fan and my brothers and I have followed that fandom. That was one thing that bound us together. We were always watching football together on Sundays,” he said. One of his most-prized pieces of memorabilia is his dad’s 1960 team photo of the Green Bay Packers as Western Division Champions. Pointing to a Milwaukee Braves banner, Larry gave another nod to his dad.
“The Milwaukee Braves, when I was a kid, was affordable entertainment. Dad would load us in the station wagon and drive an hour and a half to see a game,” he recalled. Now a Brewers fan, Larry is looking forward to maybe taking a trip with a few friends to see a game this summer. After a year of the pandemic and no ballgames or other social events, he is ready to return to some normalcy. That will include riding in the Oelwein Celebration parade on Saturday as the Lions Club Citizen of the Year.
“I am very surprised and honored to be chosen,” Larry said. “Oelwein is just the right size of community for getting involved in things. You’re bound to make friends from high school activities to various organizations. It’s really great to see things picking up again.”