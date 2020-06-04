OELWEIN — Families gathered in groups between Sacred Heart School and the gymnasium Wednesday evening for the final official event for the school, an outdoor graduation ceremony for its fifth and sixth grade students. It was sunny and hot, but nobody seemed to mind the heat as spectators and school staff applauded students’ achievements and wished them well in their new school.
The fate of the 116-year-old school had been known since early January when Father Ray Atwood, after much deliberation, discussion and consultation, broke the news to the teaching staff on Jan. 10 that the school would be closing at the end of the current school year.
Plans were made for special field trips, open houses, an alumni celebration and more, but a virus of pandemic proportions canceled every event.
Principal Julie Woods reminded students that even though a lot of exciting plans didn’t happen, they still have many great memories to carry with them from their time at Sacred Heart.
Wednesday’s ceremonies not only recognized the oldest of students, but also the youngest, the Pre-K students that will transition into kindergarten in the fall.
Fifth and sixth grade combined teacher Karol Kueker tried unsuccessfully to stem the flow of tears as she recognized each of her students with personal remembrances.
“You will always be in my heart and I hope you keep Sacred Heart in your hearts, too,” she told them.
Teachers took turns recognizing the families of Sacred Heart as students came forward to accept family certificates. The teachers were then recognized with gifts and cards, as were office staff.
Mrs. Linda Murphy, music teacher, called all of the students to the open driveway area to give the blessing song. Deacon Jim Patera gave parting words and a final blessing on all to end the ceremony. The blessing song and Deacon Patera’s closing words can be found in a video on the Oelwein Daily Register’s Facebook page.