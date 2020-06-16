(Editor's note: This was submitted as a news release from the Koether campaign)
Kayla Koether, a candidate for Iowa House District 55, today con-demned legislation passed in the waning hours of the Iowa legislative session that makes it more difficult for Iowans to vote, especially in rural areas.
“Time was wasted in this year’s legislative session to enact measures that will prevent voters, especially rural voters, from getting their ballots counted,” Koether said. “Yet so many lawmakers avoid solutions to real problems. Rural Iowa must not get left behind economically. We must work to revitalize our main streets, our farms, schools and get better access to affordable, top quality health care.”
The last minute changes approved by the Iowa Legislature restrict county auditors from making corrections to absentee ballot request forms with information they al-ready have available. If a voter mistakenly omits some information or fills it out incor-rectly, such as putting “street” instead of “road” in their address, county auditors would have to contact the voter by phone or electronically within 24 hours of receiving an absentee ballot request form to confirm the information. If they can’t reach the voter or they don’t respond in time, the request will be thrown out.
“After Iowans voted in record numbers for the primary in which county auditors said went smoothly and efficiently, the majority in the legislature spent valuable time making it harder, not easier, for Iowans to vote by mail and prevent some Iowans be-ing able to exercise their right to vote,” Koether said.
Republican lawmakers said the measure was aimed at preventing fraud.
Koether’s efforts in 2019 helped spur a change in Iowa law to assure valid absentee ballots would be counted. In 2018, her grassroots campaign lost by nine votes with 29 legally cast absentee ballots uncounted.
“Northeast Iowans, especially those working long-hours, the elderly, families with young children, people with disabilities, and folks who are sick, want and need easy absentee balloting,” Koether said. “Rural voters already have to go further to get to the polls. In some of our small towns, polling sites have been consolidated. Now we’re fac-ing the uncertainty of this virus which may keep more of our older residents home in November. Northeast Iowans don’t take kindly to folks walking all over our voting rights.”