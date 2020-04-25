After a long winter, it’s natural to want to perk up the lawn. In spring, the air is warming, but the ground is still cool, so although is tough to sprout grass seed in the spring, Benji Irvine, who has owned Performance Lawn Care in Oelwein for four years, walked through the process.
Cool-climate grass seed such as ryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass or fescue tends to germinate when the ground temperature reaches 65 degrees Fahrenheit, said Irvine. Seed company Pennington puts ideal soil temp at 50 to 65, which equates to daytime air temperatures in the 60 to 75 range and says an inexpensive soil thermometer, from most garden stores, can help eliminate the guesswork.
Ryegrass will germinate faster than other cool-climate grasses, and Irvine recommends reading the label on the bag to find one with a high percentage of ryegrass.
“Often when you seed an area, it will wash away when you get a shower of rain if you don’t have something on it,” Irvine said. So if seeding in the spring, he recommends laying a seed blanket of woven straw. The weaving will keep it from washing away and the straw blanket is right thickness and has biodegradable web. Pin it with sod pins. Both can be purchased at home improvement stores. Laying straw from a bale to cover the new seed risks being too thick and choking the grass or washing away in the rain.
If you are going to be seeding, you don’t want to put down crabgrass preventer because it will also kill the good seed, he cautioned.
With established lawns, crabgrass preventer is something he typically applies this time of year, followed by weed control applications.
Mark the calendar, and come fall if the lawn is lagging, a “winterizer” fertilizer can be applied.
“If you don’t have a whole lot of leaves, you can mulch them and will give lawn natural fertilizer,” Irvine said. “Usually people have more leaves than they should normally mulch. It is recommended to pick them up. If there’s a few scattered here and there, go ahead and chop them up with lawnmower, they provide a natural fertilizer similar to what compost pile would if you have one.”
He offered tips on preventing a holey lawn as well.
“If you’re noticing mole activity in later months of summer, August or even before, it could be an indication you’ve got some grub issues,” he said.
“We do offer a preventative grub treatment we put on in June. It kills the grubs before they’re to the point of becoming a nuisance and damaging the lawn. A lot of times if you get rid of the grubs, the moles will go away and you won’t have the mole damage because they’re digging for something to eat.”
Irvine enjoys his business.
“The biggest thing for me is the finished product,” he said. “After we pull up to a place and it needs attention and we make everything look nice, you can stand back before you jump in the truck to take off. You really made it look nice.”
He knows there are a lot of do-it-yourselfers out there and is happy to advise, but for those who are on the fence: “I always recommend, price it out, see what it would cost for us to do your fertilizer, weed and seed, because we buy it at a lower price than you’ll pay at the store, so a lot of times it’s still cheaper to have us do it than buy the products and do it yourself.”