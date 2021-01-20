Clayton County Conservation will host wildlife biologist Kelly McKay and his Building Better Birders Series in the coming months.
Workshops will feature owl prowls, bird walks, and more in-depth looks at bird groups. They are: “Owls and Other Raptors” at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, “Thrushes and Kin” at 1 p.m. March 13 and “Warblers and More,” a daylong workshop on May 16.
Class size is limited to allow for social distancing. Register up to one month prior to each date at 563-245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org. They are funded through a Reap-CEP grant. The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader.
Wildlife biologist Kelly McKay, of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Clinton County naturalist Mark Roberts and Brian Ritter from Nahant Marsh Education Center, developed the Building Better Birders Series to advance public skills identifying birds and to promote citizen science programs.