INDEPENDENCE – Discover how the state parks movement began in Iowa with Jerry Reisinger, college professor, longtime park manager, and former district supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources in Iowa.
Reisinger will be at the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, with a multi-media presentation about the development of state parks in Iowa. Next year marks the centennial anniversary of Backbone State Park being the first state park in the system.
This event is free and open to the public. It will be in the Community Room.