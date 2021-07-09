This November, the Oelwein community will have 10 seats up for election. The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, along with the city and school district, are offering a public information session about running for local elected office at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, at the Oelwein Public Library Meeting Room.
“We need strong and thoughtful leaders to hold public office so we can continue making progress as a community,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn stated in a news release about the forum.
There is no commitment asked of attendees at the voluntary session.
Oelwein’s November ballot will have:
• Four city council members (three wards and one at-large) will have terms up: Warren Fisk, Ward 2; Linda Payne, Ward 3 is up because she was appointed to fill a vacancy in the term ending in December 2023; Renee Cantrell, Ward 4; Karen Seeders, at-large; and Oelwein mayor, Brett DeVore.
• The Oelwein School Board will have four directors up: at-large, and the district includes Hazleton. They are (Pat) Charlene Stocker, Dana Bostian, Bob Kalb and Julie Williams.
• Northeast Iowa Community College director Gene Fuelling’s term is up for vote. He is a resident of Oelwein. This director district serves the Oelwein, Starmont and West Delaware schools. Nearby, NICC director Sue Runyon of Fayette has a term up for vote. This director serves North Fayette Valley, West Central and the area within the former Fredericksburg school district boundaries, as well as Riceville and New Hampton.
Surrounding communities such as Fairbank also have seats up for election in November.
Terms up in Fairbank are those of Mayor Mike Harter, and Council members Tammy Erickson, Tyler Woods and Ted Vorwald, according to the city website.