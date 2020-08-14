Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Business and Community Solutions is offering a Fall Pumpkin Wood Crafting Project on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS)/Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein.
If you love the look of pumpkins on your porch but hate the mess when they start to rot, why not make your own wooden pumpkin? In this class, “Crafting Wooden Pumpkins for Fall Décor” (#77151), NICC will provide the wood cut-outs, paints and a variety of embellishments to help you craft some fall decor that will never go bad.
Registration includes one pumpkin; if you would like to paint another to make a set, bring an additional $20 the night of class.
To register online for "Crafting Wooden Pumpkins for Fall Decor” (#77151), or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.